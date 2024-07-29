US Commits to Buying HIV Drugs Through African Suppliers

MASAKA, UGANDA - MARCH 17: A nurse preparers a trial dose of PrepVacc to inject into a participant on March 17, 2022 in Masaka, Uganda. The African-led project, which is run by The Uganda Virus Research Institute with the support of several European countries, is one of only two HIV vaccine efficacy trials currently taking place. The trials, the first of their kind in Africa, will involve 1668 people across Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa. The trial is combining experimental HIV vaccines and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) simultaneously, something that has never been done before. It is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2024. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images) Photographer: Luke Dray/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- The US government is throwing its weight behind African production of antiretrovirals as the continent grapples the world’s largest HIV epidemic.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program — known as Pepfar — has committed to buying ARVs for two million African patients from local suppliers, said Stavros Nicolaou, the head of strategic trade at Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

This is key because it will boost production on the continent and because Pepfar, which then-President George W. Bush initiated in 2003, only got short-term reauthorization in March after months of political debate over its reach. It has saved more than 25 million lives and allowed at least 5.5 million children to be born free of the HIV virus that causes AIDS.

“Pepfar is important because HIV/AIDS still remains one of the most menacing pandemics on the continent,” Nicolaou said in an interview. “In Africa, you’ve got such a disproportionate disease burden that when you also aim to grow the economy inclusively, it becomes a dual need” to make drugs on the continent, he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic kick-started heightened efforts to produce drugs locally after Africa was left at the back of the queue when it came to vaccines and health issues were increasingly linked to global security.

