Venezuela Accuses Opposition Leader of Election Sabotage

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela named opposition leader María Corina Machado as a key suspect in its investigation of alleged electoral sabotage in Sunday’s presidential vote, a move against a popular figure who rallied millions of supporters to the polls.

Machado was involved in a plot to alter voting results sent from polling places to electoral authority headquarters, Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said Monday in a news conference. President Nicolás Maduro, who was named the winner of the election in a result that’s met wide skepticism from the international community, has said polling totals were delayed because of a cyberattack.

While Saab stopped short of announcing an arrest warrant for Machado or accusing her of a specific crime, the news is likely to invite further international criticism of the Maduro regime. The president is already facing calls from the US and several Latin American countries for a full accounting of the vote. Maduro ran against Edmundo González, an opposition candidate backed by Machado after she was banned from running.

While she wasn’t contending for the presidency, Machado campaigned across the country on behalf of González and drew throngs of supporters who saw her as an inspirational figure after years of hardship under Maduro.

Machado’s last appeared in public early Monday morning after the election agency’s announcement of initial results. She is expected to address reporters later in Caracas, according to her press team.

The electoral authority said Maduro won Sunday’s election with 51.2% of votes, against 44.2% of votes favoring González. The opposition disavowed the results and said several unofficial accounts showed González won with 70% of votes.

The cyberattack was launched from North Macedonia, Saab said. It was planned by Machado along with Leopoldo López and Lester Toledo, leaders of the Popular Will opposition party, he added.

Both López and Toledo are exiled. López is a renowned former political prisoner, while Toledo is one of the members of the opposition’s delegation for talks with the government. Neither of them immediately replied to separate requests for comments.

“Fortunately this action was stopped, avoided,” Saab said. “They did not want to slow down the announcement of results, but rather to adulterate the voting records themselves.”

