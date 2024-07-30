Cybersecurity Firm Tenable Is Exploring a Potential Sale

Rows of colored high end data cables are seen feeding into computer servers inside a comms room at a office in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. Vodafone Group Plc will ask telecommunications regulator Ofcom to guarantee that U.K. wireless carriers, which rely on BT's fiber network to transmit voice and data traffic across the country, are treated fairly when BT sets prices and connects their broadcasting towers. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tenable Holdings Inc. is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter, as dealmaking in the cybersecurity sector heats up.

The Columbia, Maryland-based security software company is working with advisers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares in Tenable rose as much as 14% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday gain since October 2022. The stock was up 8.4% at 2:10 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $5.6 billion.

The company could interest both private equity firms and strategic buyers, the people said. Deliberations are still in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, they said.

A representative for Tenable declined to comment.

A so-called exposure management company, Tenable helps more than 44,000 enterprises to understand and reduce cyber risk. Its Tenable One platform offers cybersecurity teams a unified view of all assets to better manage application, cloud and identity vulnerabilities.

The broad cybersecurity sector has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks after threat intelligence and response player Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. issued a defective update to its software that took millions of Microsoft Corp. Windows devices offline globally. Crowdstrike shares have lost about a third of their value since the outage.

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., which connects with storage providers like Microsoft Azure to scan for threats in the cloud, earlier this month turned down a takeover bid of as much as $23 billion from Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Wiz Chief Executive Officer Assaf Rappaport said the company would instead target an initial public offering.

