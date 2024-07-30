Fresenius Medical’s Cost Cuts Help Results Beat Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Fresenius Medical Care AG’s cost-cutting measures in its segment that provides services for health facilities helped the company beat quarterly estimates for profit.

Operating income in the second quarter reached €425 million ($460 million), according to a statement Tuesday, ahead of the €414-million average of analysts’ estimates for the measure of adjusted profit.

Fresenius Medical has struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic after experiencing setbacks including rising costs, a higher-than-normal rate of patient deaths that cut into revenue, and staffing shortages. Chief Executive Officer Helen Giza has sought to stabilize performance by accelerating a cost-cutting program and tightening the portfolio of assets. The company has divested dialysis clinics in Latin America and Turkey along with a hospital group in Australia.

Business growth and reduced costs both contributed to performance in the care enablement segment that performs supply chain and commercial operations, regulatory and quality management and other functions. Operating income increased to €68 million in the unit.

The company confirmed its midterm target of achieving an operating income margin of 10% to 14% by 2025, excluding the impact of portfolio changes.

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

