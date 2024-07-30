Merck Beats Profit Projections as Keytruda Sales Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. beat Wall Street’s profit estimates as the blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda continued to dominate the market for cancer medicines.

Adjusted earnings were $2.28 per share in the second quarter, the company said in a statement Tuesday, outpacing analysts’ average estimate of $2.17 per share. Revenue also beat expectations, as sales of Keytruda increased 16% to $7.3 billion.

Merck shares have risen 17% this year through Monday’s close, outperforming most of its US pharmaceutical peers and the S&P 500.

The company increased its full-year revenue forecast by $200 million at the median, to between $63.4 billion and $64.4 billion. Adjusted earnings will be $7.94 to $8.04 per share, it said, reduced by about 60 cents per share to reflect one-time charges related to the acquisitions of the biotech firm EyeBio and aquatic business of Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merck has spent billions to find new sources of growth as Keytruda, approved for many types of cancer, will face pricing pressure later this decade. Last year, the company spent nearly $11 billion on Prometheus Biosciences Inc., maker of treatments for autoimmune disorders, and signed a deal with Daiichi Sankyo Co. worth as much as $22 billion to collaborate on novel cancer medicines.

Merck’s next blockbuster is expected to come in the form of Winrevair, a treatment for a rare form of high blood pressure approved in March. The drug, acquired in Merck’s $11 billion buyout of Acceleron Pharma Inc. in 2021, brought in $70 million in its first full quarter on the US market, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

