Microsoft reports outage of office applications and services

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it’s investigating outages of some Office applications and services.

The issue is impacting “multiple Microsoft 365 services and features,” the company said in a post on social network X Tuesday morning. Microsoft 365 includes common productivity applications like Outlook, Word and Excel.

Earlier this month, some 8 million computers running on the Windows operating system crashed after the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. released a flawed software update. Microsoft has also been grappling with the fallout from a series of cyberattacks that prompted the U.S. government to issue a scathing report calling for company-wide changes.

