Company News

Microsoft reports outage of office applications and services

By Brody Ford
Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss bull thesis for Apple amid AI integration.

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it’s investigating outages of some Office applications and services.

The issue is impacting “multiple Microsoft 365 services and features,” the company said in a post on social network X Tuesday morning. Microsoft 365 includes common productivity applications like Outlook, Word and Excel.

Earlier this month, some 8 million computers running on the Windows operating system crashed after the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. released a flawed software update. Microsoft has also been grappling with the fallout from a series of cyberattacks that prompted the U.S. government to issue a scathing report calling for company-wide changes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos