PayPal Lifts Profit Forecast as CEO Chriss Focuses on Efficiency

The PayPal logo on a smartphone arranged in Brooklyn, New York, US, on Friday, October 27, 2023. PayPal Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 31. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. boosted its forecast for 2024 profit as the firm remains focused on streamlining operations — part of Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss’s goal to transform the financial-technology firm.

PayPal now predicts adjusted earnings per share will increase in the “low- to mid-teens” this year, up from a previous forecast of “mid- to high-single-digit” growth, the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday in a presentation. It also expects full year EPS of $3.88 to $3.98, up from an earlier forecast of $3.65.

“We delivered our best transaction margin dollar growth since 2021, and we are making steady progress on our strategic transformation,” Chriss said in the statement.

Transaction margin dollars increased 8% in the second quarter to $3.61 billion.

“We are operating from a position of strength, delivering for our customers, and focusing on long-term profitable growth.” Chriss said.

Total payment volume increased 11% to $416.8 billion for the quarter, just shy of the $417.3 billion average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Shares of PayPal dropped 4% this year through Monday, trailing the 15% advance of the S&P 500 Financials Index.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.