Scor’s Recovery Clouded by First Quarterly Loss Since 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Scor SE reported its first quarterly loss since 2022, delivering a setback to Chief Executive Officer Thierry Leger.

The Paris-based reinsurer posted a loss of €308 million ($333 million) in the three months through June, missing analyst estimates.

The result was driven by a €329 million operational loss in the life and health unit following a claims review.

Earlier this month, Scor warned investors that its life and health business could face operational losses in the quarter, and that further negative adjustments could occur by the end of the year. The stock dropped as much as 30% that day.

Leger said in a statement on Tuesday that he’s “disappointed” by the unit’s performance. He also announced he’s taking over its management from Frieder Knupling, who is leaving the group to “pursue new professional opportunities.”

Leger said he has a plan to restore profitability at the unit. He aims to present the details at an investor day in December, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.