St. James’s Place Targets Cost Savings as Assets at Record

(Bloomberg) -- St. James’s Place Plc, the UK’s largest wealth manager that’s been battling customer complaints over its fees, said it aims to save £80 million ($103 million) in 2025 and 2026 with a plan to reinvest part of that money into growth.

In its earnings statement on Tuesday, the investment firm said its “ambition” between now and the end of 2026 is to deliver cuts to its cost base, which will reach “full run-rate pretax savings of £100 million” by 2027. It anticipates cumulative net savings of almost £500 million through 2030, it said.

About half of those savings will be invested back into the business between 2025 and 2030, it added. It didn’t elaborate how it would achieve those savings.

St. James’s Place, which has been criticized over the years for having high charges and a convoluted fee structure, said in February that it set aside £426 million in provisions for potential refunds after reporting a “significant increase” in customer complaints in late 2023. This was in the wake of consumer duty rules laid out by the nation’s financial regulator, which say that advisers need to offer value for the money paid by clients for their services.

The company reported net inflows of £1.9 billion in the first half of the year and assets at a record £181.9 billion by the end of June. An underlying cash result of £205.2 million beat the £198.8 million consensus in a Bloomberg survey. Chief Executive Officer Mark FitzPatrick said in the statement that he expects the cash result to accelerate in 2027 and beyond, doubling between 2023 and 2030.

Shares jumped as much as 25% in London, the biggest intraday gain since 2008.

FitzPatrick said the firm is on track to deliver its new fee structure in the second half of 2025, in line with its previous guidance, while it remains “comfortable” with the proposed provision amount. Earlier, the firm also cut investor payouts and capped annual shareholder distributions for three years in a bid to save money.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us over the next 24 months to strengthen our core and execute our existing programmes of work, helping us to become a more efficient and effective business,” FitzPatrick said.

On Tuesday, the company announced an interim share buyback of £32.9 million and an interim dividend of 6 pence a share.

In June the wealth manager named Caroline Waddington, an ex-Credit Suisse banker, as its new chief financial officer.

