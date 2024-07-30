‘White Dudes for Harris’ Bring In $4 Million in Fund-Raising Kickoff

Attendees hold signs as US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Harris, thrust suddenly into the fray after Joe Biden announced Sunday that he wouldn't seek reelection, has spent the last two days clearing the field of other potential contenders and securing the endorsement of nearly every major Democrat.

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats Pete Buttigieg and JB Pritzker joined actors Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and about 200,000 others to kick off campaign fund-raising efforts by a new group Monday: White Dudes for Harris.

The call on Zoom raked in more than $4 million, including cash and merchandise sales, according to an emailed statement from the organizers.

It continues the social media momentum set by other racial and gendered groups for Kamala Harris since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race against Donald Trump over a week ago. A call organized by Win With Black Women on that Sunday night drew 44,000 and raised more than $1.5 million in just three hours. There have also been calls featuring Black men, White women and Hispanic supporters.

Harris’ campaign has enjoyed a surge in publicity on social media, as her unexpected candidacy inspired an explosion of memes across TikTok, Instagram and X.

The Kamala Harris organization said it raised $200 million in the first week of the campaign. At the start of the month, the Biden campaign, now the Harris campaign, had $96 million, while the Trump campaign began July with $128 million on hand. That’s according to the most recent federal campaign finance filings.

Monday’s Zoom call also featured Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who has pulled his name from consideration as Harris’ running mate. The organizers said 152,854 people signed up to join the newly formed group.

The invitation for the call had urged the participants to not “let the MAGA crowd bully other White guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses.”

(An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Kamala Harris in the fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.