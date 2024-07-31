Ackman’s Pershing Square USA Pulls IPO After Slashing Size Goal

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has withdrawn an initial public offering for a US closed-end fund after a number of snags held back the highly-anticipated listing.

Pershing Square USA Ltd. will reevaluate its structure based on investor feedback, Ackman wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We will report back once we are ready to launch a revised transaction,” Ackman wrote.

The withdrawal comes after the anticipated size was slashed twice in the past two weeks. The hedge fund manager had floated a potential size of $25 billion during the marketing of the offering earlier this month in a series of one-on-one meetings and larger town halls. Pershing Square USA was scaled back to a range of $2.5 billion to $4 billion in a July 24 letter, and finally $2 billion — a sharp drop off from what would’ve been the biggest US closed-end fund ever.

In meetings with institutions and family offices, investors questioned whether they’d be better served waiting for the fund to trade rather than purchase shares in the IPO, Ackman said in the statement.

The firm had expected to price an aggregate offering of 40 million shares priced at $50 each, according to a filing on July 30.

A roster of more than 25 banks were working on the deal, led by global coordinators and bookrunners Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, BofA Securities and Jefferies. Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BTG Pactual, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities were acting as bookrunners for the IPO.

(Updates with context throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.