China Stocks Spur Emerging-Market Gauge as Focus Moves to Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market equities rose the most in three weeks, buoyed by earnings and a rally in Chinese stocks as weak data fueled hopes for stimulus.

MSCI’s benchmark for EM shares climbed 1.1%, trimming a monthly loss. Chinese shares, including technology heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd., rallied 2.2% on anticipation the country will boost consumer spending and implement further easing measures. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co., another big component of the MSCI gauge, surged after the artificial intelligence boom lifted earnings at its semiconductor division.

Focus now turns to the US Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day, at which officials are predicted to keep their key rate on hold.

“The market is pretty well-priced in terms of a September cut at this point,” said Michael Brown, senior strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

Separately, Israel’s shekel headed for its biggest three-day selloff in two years as traders worried the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil raises the danger of a broader Middle East war. The country’s dollar bonds were the wost performers in emerging markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The emerging-markets currency index added 0.3%.

Central bankers from Brazil, Colombia and Chile are also due to meet to set rates in a region that already moved toward easing. Policy makers face political pressure to move faster, even as price risks mount. Brazil and Chile are seen keeping rates steady, while Colombia is likely to deliver a half-point drop.

In Sri Lanka, the International Monetary Fund will conclude its visit to Colombo on Aug. 1, as the country awaits its decision on whether a deal with private creditors is compliant with an analysis of debt sustainability.

