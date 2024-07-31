Fortis sees earnings of $331 million in Q2, up from a year ago

Fortis Place in downtown St. John's, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Fortis Inc. says it earned $331 million in its second quarter as it saw strength in its Arizona business and benefited from new customer rates at Tucson Electric Power. Fortis says its adjusted net earnings amounted to 67 cents per share, up from 62 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Fortis says its adjusted net earnings amounted to 67 cents per share, up from 62 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter reached $2.6 billion compared with $2.5 bullion a year earlier.

Its capital expenditures hit $1.1 billion in the quarter compared with about $1 billion a year prior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.