Humana Tumbles After Warning of Higher Hospital Admissions

(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions that point toward elevated costs for the insurer.

The shares fell as much as 10% in premarket trading after the company flagged some worrying trends for investors. Humana saw “higher than anticipated inpatient admissions” in the latter half of the second quarter, according to prepared remarks posted on its website. The stock had lost about 12% this year through Tuesday’s close.

The comments may raise warning signs for investors jittery over elevated care expenses. It’s the first quarterly report under Chief Executive Officer Jim Rechtin, who took over this month.

Other US health insurers slumped after the report, with shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. down as much as 3.2% and CVS Health Corp. dipping as much as 2.5% in trading before US markets opened.

Humana reported adjusted earnings of $6.96 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate by more than a dollar a share. A key measure of medical expense in the quarter was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to a statement Wednesday, aided by reserves from prior periods.

Humana is still recovering from a disastrous start to the year when rising medical expenses seemed to take the insurer by surprise. The company slashed its outlook in January and in April backed off an earnings target for 2025 that had already been revised lower.

Conservative Target

The Medicare-focused insurer pointed investors in April to an adjusted earnings target of approximately $16 a share in 2024, which some analysts have called overly conservative. Humana left the outlook untouched, and said it would leave room for higher inpatient expenses to persist for the rest of the year.

Humana didn’t establish revised earnings targets for 2025, but said it expects to boost margins and adjusted earnings per share “as the first step on our multiyear path” to recover Medicare profits.

While Humana and some rivals deal with elevated care costs, federal policy changes are making the private Medicare Advantage program less lucrative for insurers. The combination has squeezed some managed care companies that had become accustomed to Medicare Advantage driving growth and profits year after year.

Humana is planning to exit some markets where it currently sells Medicare Advantage plans. The company anticipates its individual Medicare Advantage membership will drop by a “few hundred thousand” in 2025. Its expecation for this year is to add 225,000 members.

