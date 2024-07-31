Kyiv Suffers Biggest Overnight Drone Attack This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s capital was the target of the most extensive Russian drone attack so far this year, lasting nearly the whole night, the municipal military administration said.

The barrage caused no major damage as of Wednesday morning despite more than 40 drones targeting the city from different directions, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the military administration said on Telegram. The seven-hour air raid alert was followed by another wave of drones attacking the capital on Wednesday morning, according to the post.

A private home caught fire from falling drone debris in the Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service said.

Russia scrambled jets capable of carrying ballistic missiles last night, creating a danger of more strikes, according to the Ukrainian Air Force’s channel on Telegram.

Missile barrages often follow drone attacks, which are used to test Ukraine’s air defense.

