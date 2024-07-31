Telecom Italia Earnings Rise on Enterprise Services, Brazil Unit

The TIM logo on the entrance to the Telecom Italia SpA headquarters building in Rome, Italy, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Telecom Italia report results on Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA, the first European phone carrier to sell off its fixed-line network, reported higher preliminary earnings backed by growing demand for enterprise services and a robust performance from its Brazil unit.

Organic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 7.4% to about €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the second quarter from a year earlier, the company said Wednesday. The quarterly figures no longer include revenue from the network, the carrier said.

Telecom Italia sold the network, or grid — its most valuable asset — in a bid to slash its multi billion-euro debt pile.

Following months of negotiations, the carrier on July 1 completed the landmark sale to US private equity firm KKR & Co. in a deal that valued the grid at as much as €22 billion, including about €3 billion in earn-outs.

Group revenue for the quarter rose about 4% to €3.6 billion, driven by enterprise sales including cloud and cybersecurity services. Sales from the consumer market, fiercely competitive in Italy, remained stable.

The company said it sees net debt after leases at €8.1 billion following the network sale, and reiterated its debt outlook at about €7.5 billion for the end of the year. Before the selloff, Telecom Italia’s debt had risen to about €21.5 billion from the €21.4 billion recorded in the first quarter.

As a one-time monopoly operator, Telecom Italia has long been hamstrung by a complex mix of high labor costs and ever-higher investments to keep its network infrastructure up to date.

Still, the real roots of the company’s troubles lie with Italy’s domestic telecommunications environment.

The country has one of the world’s most competitive telecoms markets. Monthly subscriptions for full fiber landline services, which usually include unlimited internet, can cost as little as €20 to €25, about a quarter of what most US consumers pay.

