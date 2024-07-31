Telefonica in Talks to Sell Colombian Unit for $400 Million

A logo on the exterior of the Telefonica SA headquarters in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Spains Telefonica missed analysts earnings expectations after taking an impairment in the UK and a provision as part of a plan to cut staff costs.

(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA is in talks to sell its Colombian unit to Millicom International Cellular SA, as the Spanish telecom company reduces its holdings in Latin America and works to cut debt.

Millicom is in talks to buy Telefonica’s stake in Coltel for $400 million in cash, the company, said in a statement on Wednesday. Telefonica confirmed the talks separately, and the companies said that they haven’t yet reached a formal agreement.

Telefonica has been looking since 2019 to scale back operations in most of Latin America as a way to cut debt and reduce exposure to currency swings. Colombia, whose government owns a minority stake in its unit, is one of the most leveraged subsidiaries in the region.

The negotiations are the latest twist in the relationship between Millicom and Telefonica, which went to court in 2020 over a failed deal in Costa Rica. Telefonica finally sold the unit to another carrier and subsequently won the lawsuit against Millicom. Last year, the two carriers had announced an agreement to create a shared mobile network in Colombia, a rare type of joint venture among competitors.

Millicom, which operates in several countries across Latin America, is separately in the midst of a standoff with billionaire Xavier Niel, who bid to buy out its minority shareholders. The board rejected Niel’s offer as too low, but the French businessman has reaffirmed it. Reacting to the proposed Vodafone-Millicom deal, Niel’s Atlas Luxco said in a statement that it “believes in the merits of in-market consolidation on a case-by-case basis” but noted that there was no final agreement between Millicom and Telefonica.

Separately, Telefonica reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that met analysts’ expectations in the second quarter. Spain’s second largest carrier by customer numbers has been working to streamline its business to navigate a changing competitive landscape in its biggest market. The plan includes redundancies announced earlier this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization grew 1.8% to €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in the second quarter, the company said Wednesday. That meets the average forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Telefonica also reiterated its outlook for profit and free cash flow growth this year.

Telefonica also said that it had reached an agreement to create a joint fiber optic company in its home market with Vodafone Spain that will let the companies share network costs. Telefonica will keep the majority of the venture and the two carriers will bring in a third-party investor.

A series of deals in Spain is changing the competitive landscape, chiefly Masmovil Ibercom SA’s merger with Orange SA’s local business. That €18.6 billion deal, which regulators greenlit earlier this year, will establish the country’s biggest mobile operator.

Free-cash-flow, a key metric in Telefonica’s new strategy, was €205 million and was hit by seasonality and a €274 million tax payment in Peru.

Telefonica has seen its shares rise more than 19% this year supported by aggressive new investors. Saudi Telecom Co.’s plan to acquire a stake of as much as 9.9% in Telefonica spurred the Spanish government to take a 10% position earlier this year. Spanish investment firm CriteriaCaixa SA reached a 9.9% stake in late June.

(Updates with additional details on the deal, second-quarter earnings from first paragraph)

