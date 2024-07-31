Uber and Lyft Strike NYC Deal to Scale Back Driver Lockouts

Uber and Lyft signage on a vehicle in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on November 7. Photographer: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Mayor’s Office has struck a deal with Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. to rein in lockouts and stop onboarding new drivers. In exchange, the city’s taxi regulator agreed not to impose new rules on the rideshare companies.

The New York Taxi and Limousine Commission confirmed the arrangement on Wednesday in a statement from the mayor’s office shared with Bloomberg News.

Uber and Lyft have been locking drivers out of their apps mid-shift in an effort to avoid paying them for idle time they rack up between rides, Bloomberg reported last month. As a result, some drivers say their average pay has fallen as much as 50%. On July 17, over 2,000 drivers marched on Uber’s New York City headquarters to protest the lockouts.

In mid-July, the city’s taxi commissioner warned that his agency was working on a tighter set of rideshare pay rules in response to driver lockouts, which he said were “unfair.” The deal, however, tables the city’s clamp-down. Under the deal, Uber is required to reduce lockouts in August, and Lyft must increase how busy its drivers appear, presumably by increasing lockouts. Both companies would temporarily agree to stop onboarding drivers who they’ve never dispatched before, and the taxi regulator would not introduce new regulations.

If Lyft is able to make its drivers appear busy enough by Labor Day, then Uber would consider ending the lockouts for good. If Lyft fails, however, then Uber would pick up where it left off.

“Our priority is to provide relief to the city’s drivers as quickly as possible, without having to go through a lengthy and likely contentious rulemaking process that could prolong their suffering,” said Taxi and Limousine Commissioner David Do. “This deal is the shortest possible path towards that relief.”

He added that his agency is still preparing a rule package designed to discourage further lockouts, but the commission is “absolutely prepared to introduce that should it become necessary.”

Shares of Uber and Lyft both jumped on the news that the commission would not be imposing new pay rules. Uber shares were up 2.6% at 10:29 a.m in New York. Lyft’s stock was up 1.5%.

It is not clear how the commission plans to track or enforce Uber and Lyft’s lockouts, or how much of a reduction in the lockouts would be acceptable.

Bhairavi Desai, president of the city’s 28,000-member drivers union, called the deal “a disgrace.”

“The City is walking back on its commitment to drivers and letting the companies walk all over the drivers,” Desai said. “We reject this give-away and will march forward with our mobilizations until lockouts end once and for all, the loopholes are closed and drivers are paid for every hour worked” with rates that are commensurate with their labor and expenses.

Uber did not immediately respond to request for comment. A Lyft spokesperson declined to comment, referring instead to the statement from the mayor’s office.

