Apollo Misses Estimates as Profit Drops at Athene Insurance Unit

Signage for Apollo Global Management Inc. in Hong Kong.

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates as higher fees failed to offset declining profits at its Athene annuities business.

Adjusted net income was $1.01 billion, little changed from a year earlier, New York-based Apollo said Thursday in a statement. That equated to $1.64 a share, falling short of the $1.75 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Athene’s profit fell 11% to $710 million, driven by a decline in income from alternative investments.

Still, Apollo’s fee-related earnings rose 17% to $516 million, fueled by higher management fees and record revenues at its capital solutions business. The firm invested $70 billion during the quarter, more than double a year earlier, joining rivals Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. in capitalizing on an improving dealmaking environment.

“The business produced record levels of quarterly debt origination, gross capital deployment, and third-party fundraising excluding flagship private equity,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said in the statement.

Assets under management grew 13% to $696 billion, with $39 billion of inflows during the quarter ended June 30. Credit assets rose 16% to $521 billion. Apollo raised $6 billion for the second iteration of a strategy that co-invests alongside Athene.

Income from selling private equity assets improved, with Apollo reporting $33 million of principal investing income for the period, a 65% increase from a year earlier.

Other second-quarter highlights:

Equity AUM were flat at $105 billion, while hybrid AUM rose 13% to $70 billion

Direct origination rose 3.8%, while European principal finance fell 1.6%

The hybrid value portfolio increased 4.8% and flagship private equity gained 1.6%

Dry powder was $68 billion at midyear

