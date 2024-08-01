Canadian Natural reports earnings of $1.72 billion in second quarter

A Canadian Natural pumpjack near Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says earnings were up in the second quarter in part because of higher oil sales and prices. Adjusted net earnings from operations were $1.89 billion, up from $1.26 billion last year.

Earnings worked out to 80 cents per diluted share, up from 66 cents last year.

The company says production volumes in the quarter were 1.29 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up eight per cent from the same quarter last year.

Revenue was $9.05 billion for the quarter, up from $7.89 billion for the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.