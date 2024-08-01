Cenovus reports second quarter earnings of $1 billion, debt target hit

Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Cenovus Energy Inc. has been issued a clean-up order by the Alberta Energy Regulator after more than 1,000 litres of diesel spilled into a northern Alberta lake. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. says it will be returning “substantially” more money to shareholders in upcoming quarters after achieving its debt reduction target. Earnings worked out to 53 cents per diluted share, up from 44 cents from last year.

The company says its second quarter earnings rose to $1 billion, up from $866 million in the same quarter last year.

Cenovus says excess free funds flow in the quarter ending June 30 was $735 million, up from $505 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion for the second quarter, up from $12.2 billion for the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 1, 2024.