Coinbase Global Posts Profit as Second-Quarter Revenue Doubles

The Coinbase logo on a laptop arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The list of digital tokens deemed as unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission now spans over $120 billion of crypto after the US agencys lawsuits against Binance Holdings Ltd. and Coinbase Global Inc. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. posted a profit and revenue doubled as this year’s cryptocurrency recover carried into the second quarter.

The biggest US crypto exchange’s revenue jumped to $1.45 billion, slightly above the forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net income was $36 million, or 14 cents a share, after taking in account an impairment charge to writedown the value of cryptocurrencies held in its investment portfolio. It has a loss in the year-ago period.

Coinbase expects current-quarter subscription and services revenue to be between $530 million and $600 million. In July, the company generated approximately $210 million of total transaction revenue, Coinbase said in its shareholder letter.

Revenue was down 11% from the first quarter as the rally in crypto slowed. Coinbase makes a large portion of its revenue from trading fees, and many retail traders began to sit on the sidelines as prices went south.

The company reduced the value of crypto assets in its crypto investment portfolio by $319 million. Coinbase adopted a new accounting rule, requiring companies to mark digital assets to market value each reporting period, in the first quarter.

Coinbase’s shares rose nearly 3% to about $212 in after-hour trading. The shares are up 22% this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.