Lightspeed ‘continues to deliver’ growth, CEO says after Q1 results

Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's outlook for investors.

The head of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says the payments software provider’s focus on profitability helped it increase year-over-year revenue in the first quarter. “Lightspeed continues to deliver on our profitable growth goals,” Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva told BNN Bloomberg in a Thursday interview.

First-quarter revenue came in at $266.1 million, up from $209.1 million last year and ahead of guidance.

He said the first quarter “was characterized by really strong payments adoption and that profitability focus.”

Dasilva explained that transaction-based revenue, which he said was up 44 per cent year-over-year, was the main driver of growth in the first quarter.

“Our revenue is split between software revenue and payments; payments now represent more than 60 per cent of our (total) revenue,” he said.

“If you rewind to the same quarter last year, we were about 22 per cent penetrated on our customers using our payment platform. Today we’re at 36 per cent and we were at 32 per cent last quarter, so we’re making great strides.”

Dasilva said this increase in payments adoption has allowed Lightspeed to participate in the success of their customers, which include restaurants and retailers.

“It’s been a big focus and a big area of execution for the company and I think this has been a huge success story,” he added.

With files from The Canadian Press