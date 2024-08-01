Moderna Sinks as Outlook Cut on Low Vaccine Sales View

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s shares plummeted after the company reduced its sales outlook for the year, saying that it expects low uptake for its Covid shot in Europe.

The company now sees 2024 sales ranging between $3 billion and $3.5 billion, down from its previous outlook of about $4 billion, according to its second-quarter earnings statement released Thursday.

The stock fell as much as 16% before US markets opened. Moderna’s shares had gained 20% this year through Wednesday’s close.

The reduced expectations illustrate Moderna’s post-pandemic challenge. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is trying to maintain its Covid vaccine business while spending on research to develop new uses for the mRNA technology. Despite cutting costs, Moderna posted a second straight quarterly loss and said it doesn’t expect to break even until 2026.

Total revenue was $241 million in the quarter. While that’s down about 30% from the same period a year ago, it surpassed analysts’ expectations. The company gets the bulk of its sales in the second half of the year when people get Covid shots to prepare for the colder months.

Moderna’s reduced 2024 sales guidance of $3-$3.5 billion, from $4 billion at the end of 1Q, may still not be enough, given vaccine fatigue and the competitive nature of the nascent US market. The lack of any commentary on the potential sales of its mRESVIA RSV vaccine is also a concern.

In an interview, Moderna Chief Financial Officer James Mock attributed the sharp year-on-year sales decline to the fact that some some 2022 vaccine orders were included in last year’s figures. He said sales beat expectations in the second quarter because more people are getting immunized than had been anticipated.

“There’s been a steady amount of vaccinations that was more than we had assumed in our revenue guidance,” he said.

Moderna has been in discussions to sell its Covid shot in Europe, where Pfizer Inc. and its partner, BioNTech, already have a deal in place. Based on recent discussions, Moderna said it now expects “very low” sales in the region. The company also cut its revenue guidance for the year because some international sales are tied to vaccination rates and may be deferred to next year, according to Mock.

In May, Moderna gained US approval for its RSV vaccine in older adults, giving the drugmaker a second product. The company began delivering the shot in July. But new data presented in June showed the efficacy of Moderna’s shot fell sharply over time and was lower than rival vaccines.

The results could raise doubts over how much the shot will financially benefit Moderna, which was third to the market after Pfizer and GSK Plc introduced vaccines last year for RSV, an illness that affects elderly adults and babies most severely.

The company is investigating other ways to develop or use the mRNA technology that underpins its Covid vaccine. In July, Moderna secured nearly $200 million from the US government to speed development of an mRNA vaccine for pandemic influenza as a dangerous strain of bird flu sweeps through US dairy farms.

