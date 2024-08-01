Parkland Corp. second-quarter earnings total $70 million

A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CALGARY — Parkland Corp. says it earned $70 million in the second quarter, down from $78 million a year earlier. Parkland revised its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the year to $1.9 billion, down from $2 billion.

Diluted earnings per share were 39 cents, down from 43 cents last year.

Parkland revised its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the year to $1.9 billion, down from $2 billion.

It attributed the softer guidance to the unplanned shutdown at its Burnaby refinery in the first quarter, and unfavourable market conditions that it says could persist throughout the year.

The company’s refinery in Burnaby, B.C., saw a shutdown in January due to extreme cold weather.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.