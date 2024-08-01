Roblox Boosts Bookings Forecast as Daily Users Beat Estimates

The Roblox website on a laptop computer arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Roblox Corp. released earnings figures on November 8. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., operator of a popular video-game platform for kids, projected third-quarter bookings that beat analysts’ estimates, marking a turnaround from disappointing results in the previous period.

Bookings, a measure of sales, will be $1 billion to $1.03 billion in the third quarter, the company said Thursday in a statement. That compares with the $935.8 million average of analysts estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the second quarter, bookings rose 22% from a year earlier to $955.2 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $890.5 million. The company also boosted its forecast for 2024 bookings to as much as $4.23 billion.

On May 9, Roblox shares tumbled 22%, the most in more than two years, after management’s forecast for second-quarter bookings missed Wall Street estimates. Across the industry, video-game businesses have been grappling with a drop in player engagement after a record surge during the pandemic.

Roblox is investing more in advertising, which represents a small but growing part of its business. The company has penned partnerships with brands like PacSun for in-game billboards, and in May announced video ads with brands like Elf Beauty Inc., Walmart Inc., and Warner Bros.

In the second quarter, Roblox said 79.5 million people logged in every day to play the San Mateo, California-based company’s user-made games. That compares with analysts’ estimates of 77.1 million.

As a platform that’s particularly popular with minors, Roblox has struggled to keep predators off its site. Bloomberg reported earlier this month on the site’s pedophile problem. Since 2018, US police have arrested at least two dozen people accused of abusing or abducting children they’d met or groomed through the platform. Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said safety is “foundational” to the platform and rejected the idea that Roblox has a systemic child endangerment problem.

Roblox shares were down 9.2% this year through the close Wednesday in New York, compared with a 16% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.