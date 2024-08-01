Schroders Assets Increase on Private-Market Inflows, Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc’s assets under management jumped in the first half of the year as clients poured money in private-market investments and its wealth businesses.

Assets, including in joint ventures, rose to £773.7 billion ($991 billion) in the six months through June from £750.6 billion at the start of the year, the UK’s largest standalone asset management said in a statement Thursday. The increase came from better performance and £3.9 billion of net client inflows across the firm, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison, who is stepping down next year, said in the statement that the company will maintain “good cost discipline” and continue to innovate “using new technology and strategic partnerships.”

This week Schroders agreed to establish a new investment management firm together with retirement business Phoenix Group Holdings Plc, which aims to deploy billions of pounds in private assets on behalf of British pensioners.

The London-based firm, whose largest shareholder remains the Schroder family, is among only a handful of asset managers to record consistent client inflows over the past several years while many others in the industry struggle to contain redemptions. It has diversified outside its traditional mutual fund business and in recent years has made a big push into the more lucrative area of private markets.

In the first half of the year, investors pulled an aggregate of £7.6 billion from the firm’s mutual funds, solutions and institutional strategies, but the private markets division saw net inflows of £3 billion. Its wealth business attracted £3.7 billion, while the joint ventures unit had net inflows of £7.8 billion.

