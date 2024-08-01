Thomson Reuters reports earnings of US$841 million in Q2

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says its earnings slipped in the second quarter while revenue rose and it edged up its revenue outlook. The company says revenues of US$1.74 billion were up from US$1.65 billion for the same quarter last year.

It says earnings worked out to US$1.86 per share, down from US$1.90 per share last year.

Thomson Reuters says its operating profit was US$415 million, down from US$825 million last year, with the decrease in part because of a gain last year from a business sale.

The company says it expects total revenue growth for the year of around seven per cent, up from an earlier forecast of 6.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.