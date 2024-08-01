Trump Boasts $327 Million War Chest After $139 Million July Haul

(Bloomberg) -- Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign said it raised $138.7 million in July — a tumultuous month in the campaign which saw Vice President Kamala Harris emerge as his Democratic rival.

The total tops the $112 million he raised in June for his campaign, the Republican National Committee and state parties. Trump, who has been relying on a lean campaign operation, entered August with $327 million cash on hand, up from $285 million a month before.

Harris has yet to release fundraising figures for July. She raised $200 million in the week after President Joe Biden ended his candidacy and endorsed her. Democrats have led the money race for most of the campaign, but Trump overtook Biden earlier this summer as the president saw donations freeze after a calamitous debate performance in June.

“These numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory November 5th,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Thursday.

Trump and Harris are required to file monthly fundraising data with the Federal Election Commission by Aug. 20.

Trump’s fundraising surged ahead of Biden’s in the second quarter, erasing what had once been a massive advantage for the president.

Harris’ emergence has forced Trump to revamp his campaign strategy. His operation is now spending millions on television in a bid to define her.

Trump drew interest from tech and venture capital donors in July, including investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. He held an event during the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville at the end of the month, charging as much as $844,600 a ticket. Ohio Senator JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, also tapped crypto donors at a fundraiser hosted by Mike Belshe, chief executive officer of BitGo.

The big donations continue to roll in. Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick will hold a fundaiser Friday for Trump in the Hamptons with a goal of raising $10 million. Co-hosts for the event include former hedge fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, head of 1789 Capital.

Trump is also slated to attend a fundraiser in Aspen, Colorado, Aug. 10, which includes Steel Partner Holdings LP’s Warren Lichtenstein, MDC Holdings Inc.’s Larry Mizel and Rugger Management LLC’s John Phelan among the hosts.

