Crypto Lender Genesis Completes Restructuring, Begins Payouts

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Genesis Global and related companies completed its bankruptcy restructuring and began distributing about $4 billion in digital assets and cash to creditors.

Bitcoin creditors will receive 51.28% recoveries as valued on an in-kind basis, and Ether creditors will receive 65.87% recoveries, the entities said in a statement Friday. Solana creditors will receive 29.58% recoveries as valued on an in-kind basis.

Genesis filed for bankruptcy in early 2023, one of a string of crypto lenders to fold in the last bear market. Its downfall trapped coins of users of the Gemini exchange, which had a lending program through Genesis. It also was followed by a barrage of accusations and lawsuits between Genesis parent Digital Currency Group and Gemini. The New York Attorney General accused DCG and Gemini of fraud and later secured a $2 billion settlement.

Earlier this year, Genesis agreed to pay a $21 million fine to settle charges that it engaged in an unregistered offer and sale of securities from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Genesis distributions are coming days after bankrupt crypto exchange Mt. Gox had finished its first tranche of repayments — also numbering in the billions — to its creditors.

