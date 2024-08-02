NFL Gets $4.7 Billion Sunday Ticket Jury Award Tossed Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A general view of the NFL logo on the field is seen before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Photographer: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League convinced a federal judge to throw out a $4.7 billion damage award in a legal fight over the Sunday Ticket game-broadcast package, which a Los Angeles jury concluded was anticompetitive.

US District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez, in a ruling Thursday, said the verdict was “clearly not supported by the evidence” and that the jury had ignored his instructions in calculating the damages. The judge granted the NFL’s request to dismiss the June verdict, which the league argued was based on inappropriate expert testimony and a “made-up methodology” to calculate damages.

“The Court finds that the jury’s damages awards were not based on the ‘evidence and reasonable inferences’ but instead were more akin to ‘guesswork or speculation,”’ Gutierrez said in his ruling. He didn’t order a new trial.

The judge’s decision is a significant win for the NFL. After a three-week trial in June, jurors sided with football fans who claimed the league conspired with DirecTV to raise the price of subscriptions to watch out-of-market games. Under federal law, the $4.7 billion in damages stood to be tripled to $14 billion.

Lawyers for the subscribers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The central claim in the consolidated lawsuits filed by football fans was that the NFL and its digital service provider, DirecTV, created a monopoly with their Sunday Ticket package that overcharged subscribers to view out-of-market games.

DirecTV, which has denied wrongdoing, wasn’t on trial because it persuaded the judge in 2021 to send customer claims against the company into closed-door arbitration. The NFL has since replaced DirecTV with Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube unit to handle Sunday Ticket broadcasts.

Lawyers for the subscribers disputed the NFL’s claims that the damage award was flawed. They said the jury was free to use its own calculations and that the verdict was significantly less than the $7 billion subscribers had sought.

The case is In re National Football Leagues Sunday Ticket Antitrust Litigation, 2:15-ml-02668, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

(Updates with judge’s comments in ruling.)

