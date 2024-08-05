Crooked Media Staff Plan Walkout as Union Talks Drag On

MADISON, WISCONSIN - MARCH 18: (L-R) Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan, Jon Lovett, Mandela Barnes and Ben Wikler speak onstage during the live taping of "Pod Save America," hosted by WisDems at the Barrymore Theater on March 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for WisDems)

(Bloomberg) -- The unionized staff at Crooked Media, a progressive political media company that produces the Pod Save America podcast, among more than a dozen others, plan to walk out on Monday amid contract negotiations with management that they say have fallen short of expectations.

“We care deeply about our work at Crooked and the larger progressive mission,” the union said in a statement. “It is because of those values that we are steadfast in demanding our fair share with a contract that reflects an equitable workplace.”

The staff will spend the morning passing out flyers in front of the company’s Los Angeles office. They are seeking “fair and competitive salary minimums, annual cost-of-living adjustments, and safeguards against layoffs,” as well as “a range of benefits and company policies that truly embody Crooked Media’s progressive values.”

Founded in 2017 by former Obama administration staffers Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, Crooked Media has become one of the most influential media outlets for the Democrats. Lucinda Treat was appointed the company’s first chief executive officer in 2022. Through podcasts hosted by the three founders, including Pod Save America, Pod Save the World and Lovett or Leave It, the company is widely seen as the left’s answer to conservative talk radio.

But the Los Angeles-based company has been in negotiations for more than a year with the union, represented by the Writers Guild of America East, and has yet to agree on a collective bargaining agreement. More than 95% of the 61-member bargaining unit signed the walkout pledge, according to the union.

Last week, the union filed an unfair labor practice charge against the company over claims of using union-busting tactics to exclude some allegedly eligible staff members from the collective bargaining unit.

The company founders have “consistently reminded us that organizing is essential to successful politics,” the union said, asking that the founders come to the bargaining table to secure a contract by Aug. 8. The two sides were discussing a solution over three days last week and have two more sessions planned for this week.

“Our union has told us they believe we’re in the homestretch of negotiations, and we completely agree,” a spokesperson for Crooked Media said. “We don’t think walking out in the middle of negotiations makes a lot of sense and are eager to get back to the table so we can reach a deal this coming Wednesday and Thursday.”

As talks have dragged on, many employees have become increasingly disillusioned with Crooked Media over issues from politics to promotions. Bloomberg News reported on the rising tension between staff and management at the company last week, noting that turnover among staff combined with the pressures of a chaotic election cycle have only added to the workplace woes, according to current and former employees.

“Crooked Media has dramatically increased its content output without adequate changes to staffing and wages that are reflective of these new responsibilities,” the union said.

