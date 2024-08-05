EU Adds 28 Individuals From Belarus to Sanctions List

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has added 28 Belarusian individuals including high-ranking civil servants, judges and senior figures from state media to its sanctions list as punishment for their role in an ongoing crackdown on internal dissent and violations of human rights.

The deputy heads of an anti-corruption department were listed for their involvement in “political persecution in Belarus, including arbitrary and unlawful arrests and ill-treatment, including torture, of activists and members of civil society,” the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The list also includes prosecutors and judges involved in political trials, the heads of prisons and prominent figures from the state media which have supported long-time president Alexander Lukashenko.

Those sanctioned are subject to an asset freeze and banned from traveling to the EU.

