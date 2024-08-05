Evergrande Seeks to Recover $6 Billion From Founder Hui, Others

Hui Ka Yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Evergrande reported core profit for the full year that beat the highest analyst estimate.

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its liquidators are seeking to recover $6 billion in dividends and remuneration from seven defendants including the developer’s founder Hui Ka Yan.

The amount is based on allegedly misstated financial statements of Evergrande for each of the financial years ended December 2017 to 2020, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. Other defendants include former chief executive officer Xia Haijun, former chief financial officer Pan Darong and Hui’s ex-wife Ding Yumei, according to the filing.

The liquidators have obtained injunctions restraining Hui, Ding and Xia from dealing with, disposing of or diminishing the value of — up to prescribed limits — their assets around the world, the company said. The details were previously under confidentiality orders issued by Hong Kong’s High Court, which were lifted on August 2, it said.

The proceedings are ongoing and there’s no certainty over any amount that may ultimately be recovered, the group said. The company’s shares will remained suspended from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

