Satellite Startup Inks Sierra Nevada Defense Deal, Funding Round

(Bloomberg) -- Muon Space, a closely watched Earth-imaging startup, has signed a deal with defense firm Sierra Nevada Corp. and closed a $56.7 million fundraising round.

Venture capital firm Activate Capital led the Series B funding round for the Mountain View, California-based satellite maker, Muon Space said. Costanoa Ventures, Radical Ventures, and Congruent Ventures also joined the round.

Muon didn’t disclose its total fundraising tally to date.

By deploying satellites in low-Earth orbit, Muon Space uses detailed imagery to help customers fight climate change and pursue intelligence missions, the company says.

Sierra Nevada picked Muon to help develop its Vindler network of satellites, which use radio frequency technology to track illegal activity, such as human trafficking, and for classified military missions.

Spire Global, another satellite provider, built the first four satellites for the firm’s Vindler constellation and Muon Space will build an additional three, the company said. Muon Space’s batch is slated for launch in 2025.

