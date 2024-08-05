Temasek Hires BCG’s Dinesh Khanna for Portfolio Development Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek Holdings has hired Boston Consulting Group managing director and senior partner Dinesh Khanna as joint head of its portfolio development group, according to a statement on Monday.
- Khanna will co-lead the unit alongside current head Juliet Teo and Eng Aik Meng
- Gabriel Lim, who is currently Permanent Secretary (Policy) at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, will join Temasek in October; he and Lim Ming Pey will co-lead corporate strategy
- Teo will remain Head of Singapore Market. Nagi Hamiyeh, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was the previous head of the portfolio development group
- Note: The Portfolio Development group works with Temasek portfolio companies, performs strategic reviews of business lines, and executes initiatives that reposition the company for sustainable growth.
