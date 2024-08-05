Company News

Temasek Hires BCG’s Dinesh Khanna for Portfolio Development Unit

By David Ramli
Signage for Temasek Holdings Pte during a news conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Singapore state-owned investor Temasek's big bet on China has soured further, as the US and India played a bigger role in generating returns. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg (Nicky Loh/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek Holdings has hired Boston Consulting Group managing director and senior partner Dinesh Khanna as joint head of its portfolio development group, according to a statement on Monday.

  • Khanna will co-lead the unit alongside current head Juliet Teo and Eng Aik Meng
  • Gabriel Lim, who is currently Permanent Secretary (Policy) at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, will join Temasek in October; he and Lim Ming Pey will co-lead corporate strategy
  • Teo will remain Head of Singapore Market. Nagi Hamiyeh, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was the previous head of the portfolio development group
  • Note: The Portfolio Development group works with Temasek portfolio companies, performs strategic reviews of business lines, and executes initiatives that reposition the company for sustainable growth.

--With assistance from Chanyaporn Chanjaroen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

