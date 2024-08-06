Disney Raises Streaming Prices Up to 25%, Adds New Channels

The Disney+ website on a smartphone in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN will raise the price of its streaming service by 43% next month, betting that it can help cover the escalating cost of sports rights without losing subscribers who are grappling with soaring inflation. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is raising the prices of its streaming services, with the lowest-cost offering, Disney+ with advertising, climbing 25% to $9.99 a month.

Disney+ without ads will increase 14% to $15.99, according to an announcement Tuesday. A bundle that includes Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads, rises 10% to $10.99 a month. The increases take effect Oct. 17. Hulu and ESPN+ will also raise prices.

The shares rose as much as 4.7% to $91.91 in afternoon trading in New York.

As part of the change, the company is adding programming choices to Disney+, including channels that stream continuously. Starting Sept. 4, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch ABC News Live and a playlist of preschool programming. Later this year, premium subscribers will get channels devoted to documentaries, action films and pop culture.

In recent months, rival online video services including Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp.’s Peacock and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.’s Max have also announced plans to raise prices. Disney increased its streaming prices by as much as 27% a year ago.

Disney, like other traditional media giants, is transitioning to streaming from broadcast and cable TV, where audiences are shrinking and ad sales are declining.

The company has vowed its streaming business will be profitable by its fourth fiscal quarter. Management is scheduled to report third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

