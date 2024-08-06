GSK Prevails in Second Zantac Cancer Case to Go to Trial

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc convinced an Illinois jury that the former heartburn drug Zantac was not liable for a woman’s colorectal cancer in a second trial win for the British drugmaker.

It comes just over two months after jurors in Chicago also found that GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH weren’t liable for another woman’s illness.

GSK is one of several drugmakers facing lawsuits from people who argue the companies knew ranitidine — Zantac’s active ingredient — turned into the potential carcinogen NDMA under certain conditions. In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration asked companies to remove all ranitidine-based drugs from the US market.

The verdict in Illinois is “consistent with the scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer,” GSK said in a statement Tuesday.

GSK is still facing thousands of cases in the US. A judge earlier this year said that GSK, Pfizer Inc. and others must face trials in a Delaware state court.

GSK has already settled several cases, while not admitting liability. The overhang from the Zantac lawsuits has weighed on the drugmaker’s stock, with investors nervous about drawn-out litigation costing the company billions.

