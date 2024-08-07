Ackman’s Pershing Square Weighs Taking Howard Hughes Private

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during an interview for an episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Ackman in October said he covered his short bet on US Treasuries, noting "there is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates."

(Bloomberg) -- Pershing Square Capital Management LP is considering a deal to take real estate company Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. private, according to a regulatory filing.

The investment firm run by Bill Ackman is working with investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as it weighs options including a possible acquisition of all the shares in Howard Hughes that it doesn’t already own. Pershing Square holds a 37.5% stake in Howard Hughes, the filing shows.

Shares in Howard Hughes, which had fallen more than 23% this year before Wednesday, rose as much as 16% for their biggest intraday gain in more than four years. The stock closed up 6.3% to $66.31 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $3.3 billion.

Pershing Square said in the filing that there’s no guarantee a deal would be completed, even if it decided to pursue one. A representative for Pershing Square declined to comment beyond the filing.

