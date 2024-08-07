HPE’s $14 Billion Juniper Deal Wins UK Antitrust Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s $14 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks Inc. was cleared by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, paving the way for the firm to expand its presence in networking.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday it had cleared the tie-up after investigating whether it would cause a substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

The EU already waved through the deal last week, saying it didn’t raise competition concerns in the markets examined. The US Department of Justice is still looking at the deal and has sent a so-called second request for further information.

Juniper, like its bigger rival Cisco Systems Inc., makes networking devices such as routers and switches. Networking is the technology that directs the flow of information between devices and across the internet. At the time of the deal announcement, HPE said it would pay $40 a share in cash for Juniper.

“We will continue working to complete all necessary remaining reviews and secure additional clearances quickly and efficiently,” a HPE spokesperson said. “We continue to expect to close by the end of calendar year 2024 or early 2025.”

