Struggling 23andMe to Launch a Weight-Loss Telehealth Effort

(Bloomberg) -- 23andMe Holding Co. is getting into weight-loss, one of the hottest markets in health care.

The embattled DNA-testing firm plans to launch a weight-loss membership program on its telehealth platform, Lemonaid, by the end of the month, it said in a release Thursday. Users will be able to get brand name or compounded forms of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the blockbuster drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S, it said.

The announcement came as the company reported first-quarter revenue that missed expectations, days after rejecting Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki’s offer to take the company private. It also plans to launch a new genetic study, focused on the popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, to identify variations associated with shedding pounds and experiencing side effects.

23andMe posted revenue of $40 million in the quarter, well below the $52.1 million analysts expected. The stock has lost nearly 60% of its market value in 2024, closing at 37 cents a share on Thursday, as demand for DNA testing slows.

The move into popular GLP-1 drugs is a new strategy for the company, which has struggled to raise its stock price and boost sales. Last week, Wojcicki proposed buying the outstanding shares for 40 cents each, according to a filing. In a letter, an independent committee formed to explore deals told her it was “disappointed” with the proposal because it didn’t offer a premium to the stock price and lacked financing commitments.

When 23andMe agreed to go public in 2021, it was valued at $3.5 billion. It has struggled since then, with the stock trading below the Nasdaq minimum of $1 for nearly a year. The company has until November to raise its stock price to stay compliant and remain listed.

It recently pivoted to offering subscription products in hopes of creating repeat customers for its consumer business. The approach hasn’t yet generated the number of sign-ups the company initially anticipated.

The company is also stepping back from its money-losing therapeutics development business, it said in a regulatory filing. It will shut down its in-house drug discovery program, terminating 30 employees, though it plans to continue with partnerships and existing programs.

“We believe this decision will help ensure 23andMe is set up for long-term growth and success,” a company spokesperson said.

