Africa CDC Plans to Call Regional Mpox Outbreak an Emergency

(Bloomberg) -- A fast-spreading mpox outbreak in Africa is likely to be declared a public health emergency of continental security next week as the region’s chief health advisory body moves to invoke this power for the first time.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention sees the move as helping it coordinate an international response and provide support to countries contending with the outbreak. Africa CDC was only given the mandate to declare such an emergency in 2023.

“We need to know that Africa took time to learn from Covid-19”, said Jean Kaseya, director general of Addis Ababa-based Africa CDC. “We were abandoned during the Covid time and today we don’t want to be abandoned again, we don’t want to be dependent. We are taking appropriate action.”

A mutated mpox strain has spread to at least six African countries, having infected more than 12,300 people and killed about 500 in 2024 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone, where this variant was first reported less than a year ago.

Children and adolescents have been most affected in the outbreak, with more than 60% of known fatal cases under the age of 5. Though the variant is reported to be spreading faster through sexual contact.

By declaring a PHECS, countries in the region will be prompted to share timely information on mpox’s spread with Africa CDC, including surveillance at borders, Kaseya said. Africa CDC will then have better data to share with the World Health Organization and Unicef, he said.

It will also help the agency better tap financial aid, accelerate research and development of diagnostics and increase vaccination drives, he said.

While mpox vaccines are available, few have made their way to Africa — the only continent where the disease is endemic. At about $100 per dose, the vaccines are currently very expensive, Kaseya said.

“Not so many countries in Africa can afford the cost of this vaccine,” he said. “This is why we are partnering with manufacturers to see how they can continue to reduce the price of the vaccine.”

