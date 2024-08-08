Apollo Boosts European Presence With Managing Director’s London Move

Commercial office buildings in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. A selloff in the riskier corners of the global market deepened, with stocks plunging and traders rushing to the safety of bonds as concerns about a slowdown in the worlds largest economy intensified. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Adriaan van der Knaap has moved to Apollo Global Management Inc.’s London office from New York as the alternative-asset manager ramps up its high-grade capital-solutions team in Europe.

Van der Knaap, a managing director, has worked on some of Apollo’s largest high-grade corporate transactions, and will join Leslie Mapondera and Tristram Leach, the firm’s co-heads of European credit, on large corporate origination, said a spokesperson for New York-based Apollo.

The move reflects the growing opportunities Apollo sees in Europe as companies increasingly opt for private financing to grow and address their capital-expenditure needs, the spokesperson said. Apollo aims to capitalize on areas including energy transition, infrastructure and fields related to articificial intelligence, such as chips, data centers and sustainable power.

So-called capital solutions have grown in popularity among alternative-asset managers, who have been quick to capitalize on the pullback in lending by banks in order to drum up new capital and higher fees. The strategy can be viewed as an extension to private credit, offering tailored and often complex financing to businesses facing high borrowing costs.

Earlier this month, Apollo Asset Management Co-President Jim Zelter called it the “secular global industrial renaissance,” pointing to areas such as AI and power as sectors that will spur demand for financing, while also citing an overall lack of capital to invest in companies over 10 to 15 years.

Van der Knaap worked on an $11 billion deal inked with Intel Corp. earlier this year to fund a new chip factory. Within its high-grade capital-solutions team, Apollo has signed more than €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) worth of financing for Air France-KLM, as well as €2 billion for German landlord Vonovia SE, which included a series of unusual sweeteners.

