Balyasny Goes on New Hiring Spree With $200 Million in Payouts

(Bloomberg) -- Dmitry Balyasny is on an expensive hiring spree to fix his hedge fund’s equities trading business.

The billionaire’s Balyasny Asset Management is spending more than $200 million in payouts to recruit senior money managers who previously worked for rivals such as Ken Griffin, Steve Cohen and Izzy Englander, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Among Balyasny’s priciest hires are Peter Goodwin, who is coming over from Point72 Asset Management to help lead its global equities business, and Citadel’s portfolio manager Alberto Mann. Both have been promised more than $50 million each in potential compensation to make the switch, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

David Corwin and Jake Koury, both former money managers at Griffin’s Citadel, and Dan Avery, who was an equity arbitrage trader at Englander’s Millennium Management, have also been promised millions of dollars to join, the people added. All the traders will get their compensation over a period of several years and part of the payout is linked to performance and subject to claw-back clauses.

Multistrategy hedge funds such as Balyasny and bigger rivals like Citadel and Millennium rely on teams of traders to bet across asset classes and produce steady returns with little tolerance for losses. Soaring demand for such products means a bidding war for a limited pool of talent, similar to the Premier League or NBA. Usually, they also pass on all their costs to investors, with some keeping as much as 60 cents of every dollar they make to help pay for the top hires.

Recruits most sought after are traders who can manage at least $1 billion as well as attract, mentor and retain younger analysts, who may one day run their own books.

The hirings are also part of efforts by Chief Investment Officer Balyasny to take the equities business to the “next level” following the departure of the division’s chief Jeff Runnfeldt last year. Pivoting away from Runnfeldt’s strategy of hiring relatively less expensive junior traders, Balyasny has taken a more aggressive approach by tapping into the red-hot market for experienced senior money managers.

Similarly, both Citadel and Millennium — which have deeper pockets and larger assets — have been hiring as well.

Former ExodusPoint Capital Management money manager John Curtice and Blake Wallach, who previously traded for Citadel, were both hired by Millennium for potential payouts in excess of $50 million, the people said. Patrick Staub has been recruited by Citadel from Balyasny, while former Sculptor Capital Management portfolio manager Ghassan Ayoub went to Millennium. Both were promised tens of millions of dollars each, the people added.

Balyasny has historically spent about 1% of its assets on hiring efforts every year and in 2024, it has focused on fewer but senior hires, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Like peers, Balyasny’s payouts are a combination of signing bonuses as well as compensation for any pay lost from leaving a past employer and having to sit out non-compete periods, which can be more than a year in many cases. The promised money will be paid out over two years or more, the people said. Some traders are also promised a higher cut of trading profits up to a certain level during initial periods and their compensation may include the cost of building out their teams.

Balyasny oversees about $22 billion and has trailed peers over the last two years. It’s flagship Atlas Enhanced hedge fund was up 5.5% during the first half of the year. By comparison, Cohen’s Point72 made 8.7%, Citadel Wellington fund was up 8.1%, and Millennium gained 6.9%, Bloomberg News has reported.

It’s not the first time that Balyasny has rejigged its equities business. In 2018, when it lost money, the firm overhauled its investment processes and has since added new strategies and divisions, including Corbets Capital, launched in 2022 to bolster its equity strategy. That change resulted in gains of 13% in 2019 and 30% in the following year, according to an investor document.

In an interview with David Rubenstein on the show Bloomberg Wealth released last week, Balyasny said that it’s a “multiyear, multidecade” undertaking to become a world-class trading player in any asset class. “It’s a very difficult business to build and to maintain your edge in,” he said.

Balyasny has hired senior executives for other parts of the business as well. Nishad Potdar, who previously was at Citadel, is joining the firm at its Dubai office, while Stanley Sheriff, a former Millennium and LMR money manager, is also coming on board, according to the people, who said both the rates traders are among the firm’s expensive hires.

Kevin Byrne, the chief financial officer of Millennium, recently left to join Balyasny. Francine Fang came in as global head of systematic trading from Point72.

Wallach could not be reached for comment. Other executives named in this story either declined to comment or did not respond to requests seeking comment. Representatives for Balyasny, Millennium, Point72 and Citadel declined to comment.

