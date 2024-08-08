Barratt Vows to Fix UK Concern Over £2.5 Billion Redrow Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Barratt Developments Plc pledged to fix antitrust concerns over its £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) plan to buy rival housebuilder Redrow Plc, after the UK’s deals watchdog pinpointed potential competition problems in a single local area.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday the housebuilders hold a high combined share of land around Whitchurch, in the English county of Shropshire, and would now need to offer solutions to avoid an in-depth probe.

“We remain confident that the combination of Barratt and Redrow will be approved,” David Thomas, group chief executive of Barratt, said in a statement after the CMA announcement.

The company said it already has a plan to allay the regulator’s concerns in a geographic area with four Barratt developments and a Redrow development that has fewer than 10 plots remaining to sell.

It said the proposed undertakings will seek to address the future conduct of sales and build on the Redrow site. No land disposals are being anticipated or proposed.

Barratt shares fell 1.3% at 10:12 a.m. in London as the UK’s benchmark index declined. Redrow’s shares dipped by 1%.

The housebuilders said the CMA has until Aug. 22 to decide whether the proposed remedies are enough to ward off a fuller probe.

The UK’s housebuilding market has come under scrutiny from the watchdog recently. It found that Britain’s complex planning system coupled with limitations of speculative private development were responsible for the persistent under delivery of new houses.

“Prospective homebuyers must not be disadvantaged as a result of deals like this one – with the potential loss of competition leading to even higher house prices or lower quality homes,” said Joel Bamford, executive director for mergers at the CMA.

With the deal, Barratt Developments is taking a major bet on the prospects for a rebound in Britain’s beleaguered housing market. The tie-up, which was announced in February, would give Barratt access to a vast land bank.

The past year has been turbulent for the nation’s developers as high interest rates deterred buyers, increased their cost of capital and depressed their share prices. With sentiment slowly improving on lower interest rates and policy shake-ups, the sector is seeing an uptick in consolidation attempts.

Bellway Plc has been pursuing a deal for rival Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc — a pursuit that would give Bellway access to Crest’s land bank just as the ruling Labour Party promises to ramp up housebuilding. A deal would also have benefits for Crest Nicholson, whose debt, low-margin sites and trouble with projects may also be more manageable within a larger business.

However, consolidation attempts in the sector have fanned concerns about the dominance of a handful of builders. Analysis published by the CMA last year showed the nation’s largest developers, which own swathes of land across the country, may be limiting competition and slowing build-out rates.

