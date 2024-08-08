Bulgarian Ban on LGBTQ ‘Propaganda’ Echos Russia: Activists

(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s parliament introduced changes to its education law on Wednesday banning what it calls LGBTQ propaganda in schools, a move slammed by campaign groups.

The Pre-school and School Education Act now prohibits “propaganda, promotion and incitement in any way, directly or indirectly, of ideas and views related to non-traditional homosexual orientation and/or the determination of gender identity other than biological.”

Kostadin Kostadinov of the nationalist Revival Party, which drafted the changes, said he was happy with what he called a new European way of defining untraditional sexual orientation. He also said “this propaganda is not humane and is not accepted in Bulgaria.”

The amendment was passed in just one session by 159 votes to 22, with 13 abstentions. Dozens of people protested in the capital, Sofia, carrying posters bearing slogans such as “my life is a fact, not propaganda.” Further rallies are planned for Thursday.

Campaign groups criticized what they said was an attack on children’s rights that panders to far-right voters and political parties aligned with Russia.

The nationalist Revival Party and all those who backed the legal changes “claim that this is to protect young people,” said Chaber, Executive Director of Brussels-based ILGA-Europe, an independent, non-governmental organization uniting over 700 organizations from across Europe and central Asia. “However, the truth is that this is an attack on the rights of children, particularly LGBTI children.”

“Given the extremely fast-tracked procedure for this law, its clear political aim is to scapegoat LGBTI people and legislate against their human rights,” Chaber added.

Sofia-based LGBTQ rights group Deystvie said Bulgaria is following in “the footsteps” of Russia, which has progressively cracked down on its LGBTQ community and introduced similar legislation in 2012.

Bulgaria has been mired in political instability since nationwide anti-graft protests in 2020. After the collapse of talks aimed at forging a ruling coalition earlier this month, the Balkan country is now facing its seventh general election in 3.5 years, probably in October.

The chaos has slowed Bulgaria’s progress toward joining the euro currency and accessing European Union funds. It has also helped boost populist politicians sympathetic toward Russia and skeptical of further integration with the bloc — including the Revival Party, which has rarely had such success in pushing through a proposal.

During the parliamentary debate, Deystvie said that “deputies used hate speech and wholly discriminatory statements that tend to undermine the foundations of democracy and the rule of law.”

Russian-style laws are being copied by other countries seeking to put controls on civil society:

Hungary has been cracking down on its LGBTQ community for several years. It passed similar legislation in 2021. Bookstores that stocked LGBTQ titles were fined under propaganda law.

Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted a law designating LGBTQ organizations as foreign agents.

Moldova’s so-called ‘LGBT propaganda’ law aims to ban the spread of information on LGBTQ issues or same-sex relationships.

Turkey introduced measures to curb media content to “protect culture and children” and ban LGBTQ events.

