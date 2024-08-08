Coinbase Shares Gain After Court Limits SEC Award in Ripple Case

Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is set to debut on Wednesday through a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Inc. shares rose after a federal court ruled that Ripple Labs Inc. pay a fraction of what the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought in a civil suit, a decision that bodes well for the biggest US crypto exchange’s case with the agency.

Coinbase’s shares are up about 7% to around $191 on Thursday, a day after the court said that Ripple had to pay a penalty of $125 million. The SEC sued for almost $2 billion to punish Ripple for raising money without registering its token as a security in 2020.

The surprise favorable outcome is seen to boost the odds of a favorable decision for Coinbase, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Elliot Stein said in a report.

“The real issue is how much jurisdiction the SEC has over digital asset transactions,” said Stein.

Coinbase faces fines of up to $4 billion from the SEC after the agency alleged the company operated as an unregistered securities exchange for offering its staking-as-a-service program, which allows holders of certain cryptocurrencies to earn rewards for holding those tokens.

Stein says Coinbase has a 60% chance of winning, and in any event the Ripple ruling is likely to lead to lower fines if it loses the case.

Ripple’s XRP token rose as much as 25% to 64 cents yesterday after the ruling. The token is down to about 61 cents on Thursday. Bitcoin’s price is 8% higher to just below $60,000.

