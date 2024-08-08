Coinbase Shares Gain After Court Limits SEC Award in Ripple Case

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Inc. shares rose after a federal court ruled that Ripple Labs Inc. pay a fraction of what the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought in a civil suit, a decision that bodes well for the biggest US crypto exchange’s case with the agency.
Coinbase’s shares are up about 7% to around $191 on Thursday, a day after the court said that Ripple had to pay a penalty of $125 million. The SEC sued for almost $2 billion to punish Ripple for raising money without registering its token as a security in 2020.
The surprise favorable outcome is seen to boost the odds of a favorable decision for Coinbase, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Elliot Stein said in a report.
“The real issue is how much jurisdiction the SEC has over digital asset transactions,” said Stein.
Coinbase faces fines of up to $4 billion from the SEC after the agency alleged the company operated as an unregistered securities exchange for offering its staking-as-a-service program, which allows holders of certain cryptocurrencies to earn rewards for holding those tokens.
Stein says Coinbase has a 60% chance of winning, and in any event the Ripple ruling is likely to lead to lower fines if it loses the case.
Ripple’s XRP token rose as much as 25% to 64 cents yesterday after the ruling. The token is down to about 61 cents on Thursday. Bitcoin’s price is 8% higher to just below $60,000.
