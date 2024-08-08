Deutsche Telekom Improves Profitability, Buoyed by US Growth

A bear statue outside a Deutsche Telekom AG store in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Deutsche Telekom is expected to release earnings on Aug. 8. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG, Europe’s largest telecommunications operator, reported increased profitability in the second quarter, buoyed by strong subscriber growth in the US and resilience in its home market of Germany.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases rose 7.8% from a year earlier to €10.8 billion ($11.8 billion) in the second quarter, the carrier said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had forecast €10.7 billion, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The Bonn-based operator has outperformed its peers in the European telecommunications market, posting strong results fueled by its majority stake in T-Mobile US Inc. whose subscriber numbers exceeded analysts’ expectations when it reported second-quarter earnings last week. Many other European operators are seeking to cut costs and exit under-performing markets to boost their share prices, all while pushing regulators to allow for more consolidation.

The company’s German business saw adjusted Ebitdaal increase by 1% to €2.6 billion. A one-time payment to all its employees, agreed with the union to counter inflation, had a negative impact that was partly offset by increasing mobile and fiber optic subscribers.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Christian Illek said that without that one-off payment, growth would have continued at about 3% for the quarter. “The underlying trend was actually a pretty good one,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Deutsche Telekom shares rose 2.5% to €24.51 at 3:35 p.m. in Frankfurt on Thursday. They have climbed about 10% so far this year through Wednesday’s close.

Raised Guidance

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Erhan Gurses said that Deutsche Telekom’s performance outside the US was “reassuring,” with “better-than-expected Ebitda, up 3% organically, which may prompt consensus upgrades.”

The company raised its guidance for free cash flow after leases for the year to €19 billion, up from €18.9 billion. Guidance for adjusted Ebitdaal remains at €42.9 billion.

“All our operations are performing well,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges said in the statement. “Quarter by quarter, we are seeing our strategy pay off.”

New measures from the German government requiring operators to phase out Chinese equipment vendors Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from their networks will have a “massive impact” on how the company runs its infrastructure, Hoettges told reporters on Thursday.

Replacing the Chinese components brings “a lot of challenges,” including the need for Deutsche Telekom to develop proprietary software to run its radio antennas, and hundreds of millions of euros in additional costs, he said.

