Lilly Gains in Obesity Race With Novo as Supplies Expand

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is narrowing the gap with rival Novo Nordisk A/S in the race to dominate the red-hot obesity market as it expands its supplies of weight-loss drugs.

Sales of the blockbuster Zepbound were $1.2 billion in the second quarter, Lilly said in a statement, smashing Wall Street’s estimates of $819 million. The company now expects full-year revenue of $45.4 billion to $46.6 billion, up from its earlier guidance that topped out at $43.6 billion.

Lilly lifted its 2024 revenue outlook for the second time this year on the strength of its weight-loss drug. Shares of the Indianapolis-based drugmaker soared as much as 14% Thursday in New York, the most intraday in a year. They had gained 32% since the start of the year through Wednesday’s close.

Lilly and Novo have both struggled with manufacturing as prescription rates soar for obesity drugs. Novo, the first mover in the field, has charged higher list prices amid a supply crunch. Meanwhile, Lilly’s efforts to boost production appear to be paying off, opening a runway to increasing sales for the year.

The quarterly beat “should alleviate any fears relating to the pace of its business,” Mizuho’s Jared Holz said in a note. He called it “incredibly rare” to see results out of a large cap pharma company as good as Lilly’s.

Novo meanwhile reported disappointing second-quarter sales of Wegovy on Wednesday, saying price concessions for companies that manage prescription drug benefits in the US cut into its performance. Investors pushed down shares amid worries that the growing competition with Lilly would continue to crimp prices.

Read this next: What Happens When Ozempic Takes Over Your Town

The Danish drugmaker also said it withdrew its submission to US and European regulators for approval of Wegovy for treatment of heart failure. Meanwhile, Lilly is moving ahead with a similar application for Zepbound. The US Food and Drug Administration may act on Lilly’s application for clearance of Zepbound as a treatment for sleep apnea as soon as this year, the company said.

Novo shares rose as much as 5% in Copenhagen after Lilly’s earnings reassured investors about the overall demand for both companies’ new drugs, despite Novo’s recent stumbles.

Drugs Available

As of Thursday, all doses of Lilly’s Zepbound and a similar drug for diabetes, Mounjaro, were listed as available on a US Food and Drug Administration database that tracks shortages. Chief Executive Officer David Ricks told Bloomberg last week that he expected a months-long shortage to officially end “very soon.”

Lilly also said Thursday that it plans to launch single-dose vials of Zepbound in coming weeks. Earlier this year, patients said that supplies of vials, rather than the autoinjectors that the drug is normally sold in, would help ease shortages. Supplies of the devices have limited the availability of Lilly’s drugs.

“It’s a true testament to what a group of people who are banded together in advocacy can accomplish,” said Dave Knapp, an Iowa-based marketing and sales professional who takes Mounjaro. Knapp is credited with starting a social media movement calling for Lilly to release single-use vials of the medications. “I’m so grateful Eli Lilly heard our plea and made it happen.”

(Updates with sleep apnea application in first section.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.