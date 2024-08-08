JPMorgan Sounds Out Buyers for Discounted Pluralsight Debt

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has attempted to broker trades in the debt of Pluralsight Inc. as part of a broader effort to buy and sell typically-illiquid loans originated by private credit firms, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Last week, the bank reached out to prospective buyers with a list of direct loans, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing private talks. JPMorgan quoted much of the debt in the mid-to-high 90 cents on the dollar range, one of the people said.

One piece of debt stood out: a slice of the direct loan tied up in Vista Equity Partners-backed tech learning platform Pluralsight, which is currently undergoing a restructuring. At least some current holders of that debt have marked its value down to about 50 cents, according to regulatory filings released in the past week.

Lenders on the more than $1 billion loan used for Vista’s buyout of Pluralsight in 2021 included Blue Owl Capital Inc., Ares Management Corp., Golub Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management, BlackRock Inc. and Benefit Street Partners.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.

Pluralsight became a flashpoint in private credit circles in recent months after Vista shifted assets away from its lenders to raise $50 million of fresh financing, Bloomberg reported. The lifeline did little to stave off a restructuring.

Kipp deVeer, head of Ares Credit Group and chief executive of Ares Capital Corp., acknowledged on a July 30 earnings call that Pluralsight lenders are working on taking over the company.

“We’re working with the group to put a restructuring in place where lenders will obviously reduce debt and take control of the company,” he said.

Spokespeople for Vista, Pluralsight, Ares, BlackRock, Blue Owl and Oaktree declined to comment. Representatives for Golub, GSAM and Benefit Street Partners did not reply to requests for comment.

Other Loans

The people said JPMorgan also marketed direct loans tied to fintech firm Finastra Group Holdings Ltd., a Vista-owned company that received about $4.8 billion in debt from private credit funds last year, and software maker Zendesk Inc., which received financing for its buyout in 2022.

The Wall Street giant has been building out its private credit trading division since last year. JPMorgan has already facilitated several billion dollars worth of private trades after singling out market making as one prong in its private credit strategy, Bloomberg reported.

Trading the debt can be difficult because direct loans often can’t change hands without the approval of the debt’s agent.

Spokespeople for Finastra and Zendesk didn’t respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Irene García Pérez and Reshmi Basu.

